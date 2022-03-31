Hastings man charged after serious assault on RSE worker

A 32-year-old Hastings man has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a serious assault on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 32-year old Hastings man has been charged in relation to a serious assault on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the man was charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries, including a fractured cheekbone and concussion, and remains in hospital.

The victim is a RSE worker and was a customer at the dairy when they were assaulted.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange, Eastern District Crime Services Manager, claimed it was a savage and unprovoked attack on an innocent member of the public going about his daily business.

"In addition to the serious impact this incident has had on the victim, I'm aware it has also affected the victim's colleagues, and our wider RSE community."



"I want to reassure them that this was an isolated event and the offender has been located and will be held to account for his actions."

The spokesperson said the assault occurred at a dairy in Gordon Road, Hastings at around 11am on Tuesday March 29.