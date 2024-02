A man has been arrested after an incident with a slug gun in Hastings.

The intersections of Grove Rd and Jervois St are currently cordoned off following an incident on Willowpark Rd in Hastings involving the Armed Offenders Squad.

Police were called to an incident involved a slug gun at 9.48am on Wednesday and a man was arrested.

The slug gun has been recovered and no one was injured.





