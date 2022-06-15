Christopher Aranui appeared in the Hastings District Court. Photo / NZME

A 67-year-old man returned three times to a business in Whakatu, near Hastings, to loot more than $20,000 worth of tools and equipment.

Christopher Aranui appeared in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday.

He was being sentenced for the burglary of a commercial premises in Whakatu between January 10 and 11 this year. The business was not identified in court.

The court was told that Aranui committed the burglary with another man who is being dealt with separately by the courts.

Judge Phillip Cooper said that the pair took tool chests, power tools, an engine hoist and a water blaster from the business.

Police searched a property a week later and retrieved a large amount of the material stolen.

Judge Cooper said that Aranui had seven previous dishonesty offences on his record, including three for theft in 2019.

He said that a normal sentencing starting point for the crime would be two years in prison, but there might be "shortcomings" in Aranui's cognitive ability to understand what was going on.

"Cognitive factors would make a sentence of imprisonment very difficult for you," the judge said.

He also said that Aranui's accomplice had scoped out the business beforehand and "it was not your idea to do this burglary".

Judge Cooper sentenced Aranui to six months of community detention, with a 7pm to 7am curfew, and nine months of supervision.

His conditions of supervision included to undergo and alcohol and drugs assessment and do any counselling or treatment as determined by a probation officer.