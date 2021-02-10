Hastings jeweller creates necklaces for a cause close to his heart

Having a heart condition himself Hastings jeweller Richard James has created a necklace to raise funds for Heart Kids. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings jeweller Richard James has created necklaces to raise funds for a cause close to his heart, literally.

James, a jeweller of 20 years, had been wanting to do some sort of longer-term national sponsorship that had meaning to him for a while when his partner, Geri, brought up Heart Kids' Little Heart Day on February 12.

Little Heart Day is a day New Zealanders can show their support for those with congenital heart defects.

It also symbolises the 12 New Zealand babies born each week with a congenital heart defect.

James has previously had multiple heart attacks, angiograms, and has had stents put in, and read up on the worthy cause.

"It wasn't until then that I realised the heart is the biggest killer.

"But what I like about hearts is that it is something that they can cure with a lot more technology ... it's just so cool that if you can detect it you can try and fix it."

Another point of inspiration is a customer sponsored by Richard James who has two children with heart conditions, and will be featured in the marketing.

"I felt like it tied into what I want to do, it is personal to me as I've had heart attacks and it's personal as we support someone with two children with the conditions and we wanted to go bigger."

Within two weeks of the idea he had designed and created several heart necklaces on a floating chain in the shop's studio. More continue to be made every day.

"We wanted to go for something subtle and because it's Little Hearts it is little hearts.

"Leading into Valentine's Day I thought it tied in nicely with the heart."

The heart is plain on the front and has the Heart Kids name and red balloon on the back.

Sterling-silver versions of the necklaces are $99 and 9-carat gold necklaces $490. Gold-plated chain necklaces can also be made for $275.

All the profits of the necklaces go to Heart Kids and James hopes to raise at least $5000.

As of Wednesday afternoon all samples were sold and the store will be taking orders from tomorrow, Little Hearts Day, February 12.