Hastings fires: Police investigating vehicle fire at Irongate Rd West

The car fire at the Heinz Watties Tomoana carpark is not suspicious.

Police are investigating a vehicle fire at a property in Hastings on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported to police at 8.20pm at Irongate Rd West.

The area is cordoned off while investigators conduct a scene examination.

On Wednesday morning Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a car fire at the Heinz Watties Tomoana carpark.

Hastings Fire Station firefighters were called to the fire on Richmond Rd at 2.30am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one Hastings fire truck was in attendance for 20 minutes while the fire was extinguished.

There were no reports of injuries, and the fire was deemed not suspicious.


