A firefighter has been injured after falling 2.7 metres through a ceiling while battling a house fire in Hastings.

Firefighters rushed to a house fire shortly before 9pm on Monday on Norton Rd in the suburb of Longlands.

A smoke alarm alerted the residents to the blaze in the ceiling cavity and firefighters arrived soon after.

Hastings senior station officer Bruno Saathof said the early detection meant crews could get the fire under control “fairly quickly” and stop it spreading to the entire home.

He said the injured firefighter was “trying to locate the source of ignition” when the ceiling collapsed and he fell.

Fortunately, he did not suffer serious injuries but was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by St John Ambulance and was discharged this morning with significant bruising.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but is not thought to be suspicious.

The incident happened on Norton Rd in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Saathof said the damage was contained to the ceiling void and the fire was under control within about an hour of crews arriving.

“The fire was developing [when we arrived] but it was detected early and it was a good result.”

He said smoke alarms saved lives and early detection meant firefighters could extinguish a fire before it took hold. Four fire trucks attended the blaze.

