A Hastings family got a much bigger bonus than expected with their $1 million Lotto win from a bonus ticket.
A woman from the family, who wishes to remain anonymous, regularly plays Lotto with family numbers via a subscription.
It wasn’t the family’s numbers that would score them the $1m jackpot, but a bonus ticket won in the Wednesday, July 10, draw and entered for the Saturday, July 13, draw.
“In the draw before, we won $24 and a bonus ticket,” the woman said.
“And can you believe it – it wasn’t even our own numbers that we won with – it was the bonus ticket from Wednesday night!”