Hastings family win $1m from bonus ticket

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
A family in Hastings who regularly play lotto won $1 million from a bonus ticket in the July 13 draw. Photo / NZME

A Hastings family got a much bigger bonus than expected with their $1 million Lotto win from a bonus ticket.

A woman from the family, who wishes to remain anonymous, regularly plays Lotto with family numbers via a subscription.

It wasn’t the family’s numbers that would score them the $1m jackpot, but a bonus ticket won in the Wednesday, July 10, draw and entered for the Saturday, July 13, draw.

“In the draw before, we won $24 and a bonus ticket,” the woman said.

“And can you believe it – it wasn’t even our own numbers that we won with – it was the bonus ticket from Wednesday night!”

The family are all very excited about their win and say it is life-changing for them.

“You always dream that you will win, but you never actually think you’ll be among those who do,” she said.

“We’re hardworking people and we’ve lived a simple life, so this means a great deal for me and my family.”

The woman shared the news with her children, who were equally as excited.

“When I told my children we had won, they all said to me, ‘Oh Mum, you really deserve this.’”

The family say they have been talking a lot about their future.

“This means we will be able to buy our first house, which is our dream. A small home, close to our family, but something that is ours,” the woman said.

A family holiday is also on the cards.

“It is something we’ve not been able to do, and now we can. We are looking forward to planning a very long-awaited family holiday,” the woman said.

“Being together, making memories, a beautiful celebration. It will be wonderful.”

