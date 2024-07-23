The family are all very excited about their win and say it is life-changing for them.

“You always dream that you will win, but you never actually think you’ll be among those who do,” she said.

“We’re hardworking people and we’ve lived a simple life, so this means a great deal for me and my family.”

The woman shared the news with her children, who were equally as excited.

“When I told my children we had won, they all said to me, ‘Oh Mum, you really deserve this.’”

The family say they have been talking a lot about their future.

“This means we will be able to buy our first house, which is our dream. A small home, close to our family, but something that is ours,” the woman said.

A family holiday is also on the cards.

“It is something we’ve not been able to do, and now we can. We are looking forward to planning a very long-awaited family holiday,” the woman said.

“Being together, making memories, a beautiful celebration. It will be wonderful.”