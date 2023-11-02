Hastings' libraries are putting a stop to overdue book fines. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings’ public libraries are set to forgive $163,700 in outstanding fines for overdue books.

The district’s three libraries — like many others nationwide — are moving away from late fees.

That includes Hastings Library, Havelock North Library and Flaxmere Library, which are owned and operated by Hastings District Council.

Research shows late fines do not have a significant impact on the timely return of books, and can become a deterrent for people using library services.

About 80 per cent of councils in New Zealand have scrapped fines for overdue books, including Napier City Council and Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

Hastings District Council decided to join that group on Thursday, during a strategy and recovery committee meeting, and also to forgive $163,700 in outstanding fines.

The decision means the council’s chief executive can now officially “cease the current procedures” for overdue book fines, according to council papers.

The move may also lead to more books being returned that have long been overdue.

The council did not have a record of the longest overdue book at its libraries, but stated fines were capped at $10 a book.

Fines for children under 15 were removed from Hastings libraries in 2021.

Wairoa District Council is the only remaining council in Hawke’s Bay to have overdue book fines at its library.