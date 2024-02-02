Hastings district councillor Ann Redstone resigns for health reasons

Hastings councillor Ann Redstone has resigned for health reasons. Photo / Hastings District Council

Hastings district councillor Ann Redstone has stepped down from council due to “health reasons”.

The councillor from the Heretaunga Ward posted the news to social media on Friday, stating it was her last day. She said she had “absolutely loved” the job of serving the Heretaunga and wider Hastings District constituents.

“Thank you all so much for your support over my seven-years tenure,” she said.

There will be a by-election in about three-months time to fill the seat.



