Reminders of the devastating destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle are ever-present in rural areas of Hawke’s Bay three months on. Video / Neil Reid

A dedicated response team to help meet the needs of Hastings people has been established as part of the council’s cyclone recovery efforts.

Announced in last week’s Hastings District Council cyclone update letter, the council said the project would “help people navigate the complexities of the land categorisation process and outcomes, work through the council’s regulatory processes and connect them to central government agency support”.

The announcement comes as some councils in Hawke’s Bay have received criticism for a lack of visible presence within the community.

Group manager of community wellbeing and services Rebekah Dinwoodie said the implementation of connectors was based on other successful projects around the country.

Navigators/connectors have worked well in recoveries from other disasters in New Zealand, Dinwoodie told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“The same emergency can be experienced differently by communities, whānau and individuals. Everyone faces their own personal, financial and social challenges.”

She said the people of Hastings needed tailored support through a connector service to reduce the burden of stress on people who struggle to understand how or where to find support.

When questioned whether a service like this should’ve been implemented earlier, Dinwoodie said Hastings District Council had been engaging with communities in a variety of ways since Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

“Now into the recovery phase, it was appropriate to stand up a community connector service to help people navigate the land categorisation process and outcomes. This will allow more targeted support for individuals and whānau.”

Dinwoodie said the team may be scaled up or down depending on need, and would work from council facilities, drop-in centres and as a mobile and remote force. People could also call the Hastings District Council customer service team to request connector support.

While the connectors would receive ongoing professional development, they all come from clinical health, mental health support, counselling, tenancy management, administration and policy backgrounds.

“We have recruited a team with a diverse range of complementary skills,” Dinwoodie said.

Some members of the team have also been directly impacted by the floods themselves, Dinwoodie confirmed.

Napier City Council said it also had a team of staff dedicated to cyclone recovery.

“Because there are a smaller number of impacted residents in Napier’s boundary, this team manages engagement through one-to-one conversations, emails and community meetings. We are also working with Hastings District Council with impacted communities when relevant.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council previously said it was “working with central government and the four Hawke’s Bay district councils on behalf of all Hawke’s Bay” to help navigate public concerns over zoning and cyclone recovery.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture and the community.