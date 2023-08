Police were called to the Hastings suburb of Mahora after a report of disorder at about 7.40pm today.

Police were called to the Hastings suburb of Mahora after a report of disorder at about 7.40pm today.

Two people, one critically injured and another seriously hurt, have been rushed to hospital after a disorder incident in Hastings.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance said they were taking the pair to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Police were called to Manuka St, Mahora, after a report of disorder about 7.40pm today.

“Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of what has occurred,” a police spokeswoman told the Herald.