The unexplained death of a man in Hastings over the weekend has been referred to the coroner. Police say the death is not suspicious. Photo / NZME

The unexplained death of a man in Hastings over the weekend has been referred to the coroner. Police say the death is not suspicious. Photo / NZME

The unexplained death of a man in Hastings over the weekend has been referred to the coroner.

Police responded to calls of a disorder incident in Raureka’s Murdoch Pl around 8.50pm on Saturday and a person was found unresponsive.

Senior Sergeant James Keene said at the time that the person died at the scene after receiving medical assistance.

A police spokesman confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the matter had been referred to the coroner.

“Police continue to conduct inquiries on behalf of the coroner,” the statement said.

“The death is not suspicious. Police’s thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.”



