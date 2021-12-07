Hastings crash shock: Bike stolen as seriously injured teen cyclist lay in ambulance

A driver fled after hitting a teen cyclist near Bay Plaza in Hastings. As cops hunted the driver, the teen's bike went missing. Photo / Maddisyn Jeffares and Supplied

A driver fled after hitting a teen cyclist near Bay Plaza in Hastings. As cops hunted the driver, the teen's bike went missing. Photo / Maddisyn Jeffares and Supplied

A teenage cyclist hit by a fleeing driver outside a Hastings shopping centre had their bike stolen as they lay in the ambulance that came to treat them.

A police spokesman said the young cyclist was in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital, a day after a car struck them while on a pedestrian crossing on Russell Street North.

Emergency services were called to the scene opposite Bay Plaza at about 12.40pm on Monday.

While emergency services were attending to the victim and police were processing the scene and looking for the driver of the car, someone stole the young victim's bicycle, the police spokesman said.

The driver of the car alleged to have hit the teen is believed to have parked their car nearby and fled the scene on foot.

The spokesman said police had seized the car left behind and were speaking with its occupants.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call 105 and quote incident number P048860691.