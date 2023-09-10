An estimated 150 to 200 people, including parents, teachers, students and local politicians, gathered outside The Food Store in Hastings to protest the opening of a vape shop. Photo / Paul Taylor

An estimated 150 to 200 people, including parents, teachers, students and local politicians, gathered outside The Food Store in Hastings to protest the opening of a vape shop. Photo / Paul Taylor

Crowds of parents, teachers, students and local politicians gathered outside the Foodstore in Hastings on Friday to protest plans to open a vape store on the site, metres from a school.

The dairy received approval from the Ministry of Health to establish a specialist vape retailer (SVR) within its premises, about 40 metres from Raureka School.

School principal Greg Riceman, parents and local politicians have raised concerns that the proximity of a space dedicated to selling vapes would increase the risk of students using them and bring harm to the community.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and National Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd all attended the protest and spoke. Photo / Paul Taylor

The store owner, Karanvir Singh, has responded stating he is setting up the store in a way that would not increase the risk of youth vaping.

Singh said in a statement that he would open the store in two weeks unless the community or politicians could refund him the $40,000 he spent on renovating the vape store space or cover the costs of setting up a coffee shop as an alternative.

Kaumātua Jerry Hapuku attended the protest. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said in the statement ahead of Friday’s protest that they should be protesting outside Parliament instead of his store, as that was where the laws were decided.

The peaceful protest outside the dairy attracted an estimated 150 to 200 people, including parents, teachers, students and prominent local figures such as Tukituki MP Anna Lorck, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and National Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd.

Sukhdeep Singh Khaira, concerned parent and protest organiser, says a vape store near Raureka School would have a huge impact on community and kids' health and wellbeing. Photo / Paul Taylor

Concerned parent and peaceful protest organiser Sukhdeep Singh Khaira spoke, alongside Riceman, Lorck, Hazlehurst and Wedd and attendees sang waiata.

He said earlier a vape store near the school would have a huge impact on the community and kids’ health and well-being.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck described it earlier as an “absolute disgrace” and has vowed that the vape store will be “short-lived” if it goes ahead.

Raureka School principal Greg Riceman told attendees of Friday's protest that their support would make a difference. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wedd said earlier it was unacceptable to have a vape store expansion so close to a school.

Hazlehurst has called for an “urgent and fast investigation and intervention to rescind the vape retail license”.

New legislation comes into force on September 21 banning new SVRs opening within 300 metres of schools and marae.