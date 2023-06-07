Engineers are working on the Hastings Clock Tower to report on a structural design for earthquake strengthening. Photo / Paul Taylor

Engineers are carrying out geotech investigations for the earthquake strengthening of one of Hastings’ most iconic earthquake memorials.

The Hastings Clock Tower was built in 1935, after the magnitude 7.8 Hawke’s Bay earthquake of 1931.

It is registered with the Historic Places Trust as a Category One building and has two plaques with the names of those who lost their lives in Hastings during the disaster.

The post office clock tower that had stood in Hastings was brought down during the earthquake, killing Hawke’s Bay Tribune reporter Arthur “Darby” Ryan.

Workers have been seen around the Hastings Clock Tower for the past week.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said the council had engaged engineers to undertake a geotech investigation and to report on a structural design for earthquake strengthening the clock tower.

“The current investigation works are expected to take approximately one week,” the spokeswoman said.

“The engineering investigation work will cost approximately $40,000.”