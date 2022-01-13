Hastings Christmas tree comes down in middle of January

The Hastings city centre Christmas tree. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hastings Christmas tree is down, albeit a couple of weeks late.

For the superstitious among us, leaving a Christmas tree up past December 31 is an open invitation for bad luck to come your way in the new year.

Hastings District Council clearly isn't superstitious. Its main Christmas tree in the CBD pedestrian mall, beside the fountain, was still up on Friday, though it started to be dismantled hours after Hawke's Bay Today inquiries.

Don't worry, that's the way it's always been apparently, and nothing bad ever happens in Hastings.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said each year several council contractors start dismantling its Christmas decorations in the second week of January.

So far the Havelock North Christmas tree, Flaxmere Christmas tree, Santa's sleigh at Westerman's, Albert Square's decorations and the Kmart tinsel frames have come down.

A little bit of summer holiday fun next to the large Christmas tree in Hastings city centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

A HDC spokesperson said due to an elevated work platform being needed, a delay was necessary for the central city tree.

The HDC initially said it was waiting until the Hastings City Business Association's bumper boats leave the mall on Monday, January 17, but the majority of the tree came down on Friday.