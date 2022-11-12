Police evacuated a popular Hastings bar overnight after a report of a shooting nearby.
A witness told Hawke's Bay Today police descended on Bar 2013 in the early hours of Sunday and cleared patrons out due to a report of a shooting.
Nine hours later, there was no indication that shots were fired. There was no sign of police presence at the site at 10.30am.
A police spokesman said they were called to an incident at the Karamu Rd business at 1.50am.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Investigations were ongoing and no further information was immediately available, he said.