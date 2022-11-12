Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Hastings Bar 2013 patrons told to leave by police over shooting scare

Hawkes Bay Today
There were no obvious signs of incident at Bar 2013 in Hastings on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

Police evacuated a popular Hastings bar overnight after a report of a shooting nearby.

A witness told Hawke's Bay Today police descended on Bar 2013 in the early hours of Sunday and cleared patrons out due to a report of a shooting.

Nine hours later, there was no indication that shots were fired. There was no sign of police presence at the site at 10.30am.

A police spokesman said they were called to an incident at the Karamu Rd business at 1.50am.

Investigations were ongoing and no further information was immediately available, he said.

