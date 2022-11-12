There were no obvious signs of incident at Bar 2013 in Hastings on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

Police evacuated a popular Hastings bar overnight after a report of a shooting nearby.

A witness told Hawke's Bay Today police descended on Bar 2013 in the early hours of Sunday and cleared patrons out due to a report of a shooting.

Nine hours later, there was no indication that shots were fired. There was no sign of police presence at the site at 10.30am.

A police spokesman said they were called to an incident at the Karamu Rd business at 1.50am.

Investigations were ongoing and no further information was immediately available, he said.