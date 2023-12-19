The victim has been flown to Wellington Hospital and was undergoing surgery late on Wednesday morning. Photo / NZME

Police are calling for witnesses after a man was left with life-threatening injuries in an alleged assault in Hastings.

The man suffered a serious head injury during the incident near Jellicoe St and Hood St about 3am on Wednesday.

He has been flown to Wellington Hospital and was undergoing surgery late on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged assault, or anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have information which could assist their inquiries.

“We would also like to hear from any Jellicoe Street residents who may have relevant CCTV footage.”

If you can help, please get in touch either by calling 105 or filing a report online.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 using the reference file number 231220/1498.