The victim of Friday's collision was 19-year-old Jaydus Hungahunga, of Flaxmere. Photo / NZME

Police have named the young man who died following a collision between a truck and a car in Whakatū, on Friday.

He was Jaydus Hungahunga , 19, of Flaxmere.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Anderson Rd, near Station Rd, about 7.30am.

The truck driver was unharmed.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.