Harvest Hawke’s Bay punters dance in the rain at food & wine festival

Hundreds of people turned up to celebrate the Harvest Hawke's Bay food and wine festival on the edge of the Tukituki River. Photo / Paul Taylor

Rain didn’t deter the 1500 people who turned up to celebrate the inaugural Harvest Hawke’s Bay festival on the edge of the Tukituki River on Saturday.

Event organiser Liz Pollock said it was a credit to the punters who rocked up and had a fabulous time.

“People danced in the rain wearing gumboots and ponchos, they ate delicious food and sipped beautiful wine,” Pollock said.

“It was inspiring to see.”

She said there had been a lot of debate and serious thought around going ahead with the festival.

“However, it just didn’t seem right to postpone it again. It’s been a hard few years in the event and food and wine industry as well as for the community,” Pollock said.

“It was a great day and we will be back next year — we can’t not do it again.”

