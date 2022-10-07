A frost fan operating in Longlands, Hastings on Friday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay growers breathed a sigh of relief on Friday morning after largely avoiding a harsh frost, but will remain on alert heading into the weekend.

The possibility of a nasty frost was forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning in the region with plenty of growers putting measures - such as helicopters - on standby to protect their crops.

Hawke's Bay Fruitgrowers Association president Brydon Nisbet said fortunately it was "not a doozy at all", and the cloud cover combined with temperatures staying above zero helped the region avoid a damaging frost.

"I did hear some windmills [frost fans] on in the early hours but it never really got that cold," Nisbet said.

"Once the cloud covers over you just don't get the heavy, heavy white frosts.

"Everyone prepared for it, but it was not a doozy at all."

MetService recorded a low of 0.3C at its Hastings weather station on Friday around 4am.

It forecast the temperature to drop to around 1C again on Saturday morning around Hastings.

"There could be a frost tomorrow [Saturday] but they are not forecasting one," Nisbet said.

Temperatures are forecast to increase again from Saturday across the region.

About a month ago, Hawke's Bay was hit by a freak frost which caused significant damage to some crops.

One grower told Hawke's Bay Today he spent about $100,000 fighting that frost alone with helicopters and a large number of frost fans.

Wind machines (also known as frost fans) as well as helicopters push a layer of warm air downward to prevent crops being damaged in the case of frosts, and are common frost protection methods used in Hawke's Bay.