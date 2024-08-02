Harcourts Dancing for Hospice: Couple’s profile - Cori Marsters and Emma Baylis

The more you talk to friends and whānau, the more you realise that everyone around you has a Hospice story, and to be able to dance to raise funds to ensure that the work can continue is a true privilege.

I have been an audience member for a number of years, and absolutely love the atmosphere on the night.

What’s the experience been like so far?

The experience so far has been awesome - everyone is so friendly and uplifting, there have been a lot of laughs.

It’s been such an interesting process going from total strangers and watching the level of comfortability grow over the weeks of dancing together.

It’s pretty hard not to get comfortable quite quickly with dancing, the personal space element goes out of the window quickly!

Ellie and Troy are doing such a fantastic job choreographing our routines, and it’s amazing having Glen with us to help tweak each week.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I think the nerves will hit on the night but I feel like I’ll be really excited to showcase all of the hard work.

Having my friends and family in the audience cheering me on will be such a buzz.

On a personal level, going from no dancing experience to dancing in front of 2000-plus people will really show me I can do anything.

I really love the support we have had from our sponsors as well. Elevation Network (my co-founding business) and amazing business partner Nikki Lynskey, alongside her husband Ash Lynskey sponsoring us through Enterprise Builders.

How would you describe your dance partner?

Cori has been a great partner - he will be the level and calm we need on the night.

We have also had lots of laughs as we navigated some pretty tricky steps, but his performance background will mean the audience is in for a real treat.

I’m really lucky to be partnered with Cori, and we look forward to really bringing a performance on the night.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

It’s really hard to pick a highlight, as each week brings another memory for the bank. But for me, meeting all of the amazing people has been really great for the soul.

Cori Marsters

Cori Marsters says he "dived in head first at the chance to help this awesome cause".

Why are you dancing?

I was thrown into the deep end by my family to represent Te Kapa Haka O Ngāti Whakaue at this year’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice, so I dived in head first at the chance to help this awesome cause.

What’s the experience been like so far?

As the saying goes, like a fish out of water.

The experience so far has been way more fun than I had expected it to be, thanks to the amazing help from our instructors Glen, Ellie and Troy - you guys are magic.

Not to mention the unwavering support from the hospice staff, support crew, family and friends on the sidelines cheering us on every lesson

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I know I will be nervous as heck but I will do my best to enjoy it.

What is your dancing experience?

My dancing experience so far has been the popular living room discos with my kids, and my fair share of drunken parties/ summer festivals.

How would you describe your dance partner?

[Emma] is a very patient person and we have lots of laughs together which makes things really fun.

A few of our mottos are “slow and steady wins the race” or “we’re alright we are gonna peak at the right time”.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

My highlight so far has been the new friendships formed, and I’m so grateful to be amongst a whole bunch of awesome people who inspire me.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17, at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua. This year, for the first time, there will also be a matinee, on Sunday, August 11, at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to both the matinee and the main event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.