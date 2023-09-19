Hazel Laurence, 12, from Hastings during a Fotofest '23 workshop run by local photographer Eva Bradley. Photo / Paul Taylor

Around 15 Hawke’s Bay tamariki swapped social snaps for creative compositions over the weekend in a special workshop facilitated by local photographer Eva Bradley in partnership with the 2023 Fotofest.

Tasked to undertake three different practical challenges, the kids explored topics like choice of subject, understanding light, and understanding composition.

“We did some learning on each of those things at the Fotofest HQ and went out to the mall in Hastings where I set the kids loose to try and apply what they had learned,” Bradley said.

“It’s great because Hastings is so beautiful at the moment.”

Bradley said she wanted to start the workshop after taking her own kids to Fotofest last year.

“I was really impressed with what (Fotofest organiser) Shayne Jeffares was doing and achieving. It was also great for my kids to learn a bit more about something I’m very passionate about myself.”

Feedback on the workshop was hard to gauge, Bradley said, but her 9-year-old son gave the experience a “nine out of ten”.

“He said the learning part was a little bit boring and it was much more fun being out in the street taking photos.”

Bradley hopes to expand the workshop next year.

Who knows, perhaps there were some budding young Hawke’s Bay Today photographers among the mix?

