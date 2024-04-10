Te Rapa Rd has been reduced to one lane after a car crash involving a pedestrian in Hamilton.

Te Rapa Rd has been reduced to one lane after a crash involving a pedestrian in Hamilton.

Police were notified of the incident at 2.01pm. The crash happened at the intersection of Te Rapa Rd and Bryant Rd.

A police spokesperson told the Waikato Herald that one person had sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety teams were on site.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on Te Rapa Road in Te Rapa at 2pm.

“We responded with one ambulance. One patient was treated and transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.”

The crash and lane closure caused significant delays with traffic backed up past the Vardon Rd and Garnett Rd traffic lights as of 3pm.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.