Emily Costello is premiering her first play, One Way Out, and starring in it.

Aspiring playwright Emily Costello is premiering her first play, One Way Out, at Hamilton’s Meteor Theatre next month.

One Way Out follows 20-something Samantha (played by Costello) as she leaves her home in the United States to study and live in the United Kingdom.

She’s given some shocking news while she’s far away from her family and friends.

She meets a young woman named Kirra (played by Noelle Savill) who tries to help Samantha deal with her emotions.

One Way Out pulls inspiration from real events and a time in Costello’s life when her grandfather was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“I was very close to my grandfather. When he passed away, that was the first time I truly felt grief,” she said.

“He was an incredible man who worked hard in his career but also put time and effort into his passion for music and playing the saxophone. I’m continuously inspired by him to pursue my creative projects and I hope this play would make him proud.”

Savill has been involved in theatre for many years.

She has most recently performed in productions such as Legally Blonde at Morrinsville Theatre, Young Frankenstein with Hamilton Musical Theatre and Grease at Clarence St Theatre.

“One Way Out is an inspirational piece of work that is relatable to everyone,” she said. “I am thrilled to be a part of this production and incredibly proud of Emily for writing and producing this piece.

“Words can’t express the gratitude I feel to be involved in bringing my friend’s work to life.”

From left, director Melanie Allison, Emily Costello and Noelle Savill during rehearsals for One Way Out.

Local playwright and director Melanie Allison is directing One Way Out.

She has directed several of her own works, including Lovecats and Nowhere, Baby.

Costello said it was initially nerve-racking to give up creative control to Allison.

“But it’s been such a positive and collaborative experience. As a director, Melanie has brought so many insightful and astute ideas I would have never thought of. Melanie, Noelle, Ben, Andre and Hannah are all amazing to work with.”

One Way Out will be running at The Meteor Theatre on Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16 at 7pm.

General admission tickets are $20. Further information and tickets are available at themeteor.co.nz.





