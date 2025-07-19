Police have cordoned off a street in Hamilton city centre after a 'serious incident' just after midnight. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hamilton’s Alexandra St cordoned off as police investigate serious incident

Police have cordoned off a street in Hamilton city centre after a 'serious incident' just after midnight. Photo / NZME

Police have cordoned off a street in Hamilton city centre after a “serious incident” just after midnight.

Alexandra St between Collingwood and Hood Sts was cordoned off this morning and there was a large police presence in the area.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

The cordon includes a carpark. Anyone with a vehicle parked there was asked to make a report online or call 105 and reference file number 250720/3051.