Live ferrets are on display at Hamilton Zoo.

Wild ferrets feature in Hamilton Zoo’s newest enclosure with other live “pests” like possums and rats on the cards for the future.

The new enclosure Te Kaaroro Hut has opened at Hamilton Zoo, and one of its aims was to educate people on the importance of keeping pests away from native species.

Designed in the style of a classic tramping hut, the New Zealand Pest Exhibit is home to three ferrets, which are classified as introduced predators in Aotearoa.

Hamilton Zoo director Dr Baird Fleming said the enclosure had the potential to eventually accommodate other pest species like possums and rats.

Hamilton Zoo is part of the Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct alongside Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park, Hamilton Observatory and Everyday Eatery.

“This enclosure will be a fantastic educational piece for visitors where they can see first hand the importance of keeping pests away from native species,”

Hamilton Zoo has obtained a permit from the Department of Conservation to keep ferrets for conservation and educational purposes. All three ferrets on display were wild caught.

“It’s important for us to find the balance between vilifying and promoting pests. We recognise the harm they cause to our native species and the efforts required to manage them in the wild.

“However, it’s essential to understand that these pest species are simply acting on their natural behaviour in the wrong environment, preying on native species.”

The three ferrets now residing at Hamilton Zoo have already made significant contributions behind the scenes.

Their faeces has been collected and sent to the Department of Conservation to aid in scent-training pest control dogs.

This training allows the dogs to become familiar with the scent, enabling them to effectively track ferrets in the wild.

The interpretive and educational components of the enclosure were made possible through the generous support of the Gallagher Charitable Trust.

The New Zealand Pest Exhibit is now open at Hamilton Zoo.

Like stoats and weasels, ferrets are members of the mustelid family introduced to New Zealand in the 1880s in a failed attempt to control rabbits.

Unlike other mustelids, however, ferrets — which grow to about 50cm long and weigh up to 1.5kg — are big enough to take on an adult kiwi.

Hamilton Zoo at Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct is open between 9.30am and 4.30pm daily, but will be closed on Christmas Day.





