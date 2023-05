An employee of Waterworld in Hamilton’s Forest Lake told the Herald pool staff were in a meeting discussing a water-related incident which put one person in hospital in a moderate condition.

One person has been taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition after a water-related incident at a Hamilton pool.

An employee of Waterworld in Hamilton’s Forest Lake told the Herald pool staff were in a meeting discussing the incident.

St John Ambulance got a report of an incident there at 2.37pm. Police and Fire and Emergency NZ was also on the scene.

The Hamilton City Council has been approached for comment.

