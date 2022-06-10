Five Waikato men appeared in the Hamilton District Court today facing a variety of drug-related charges after a covert Waikato police operation. Photo / File

Five Waikato men appeared in the Hamilton District Court today facing a variety of drug-related charges after a covert Waikato police operation. Photo / File

Five men have been charged with possessing, supplying, or importing a variety of party drugs including ecstasy, ketamine, methamphetamine, and mephedrone - known as "meow meow" - after a lengthy and covert police operation.

Mephedrone, also known as White Magic or M-Cat, is a stimulant that is chemically similar to amphetamines and produces effects like ecstasy, cocaine, and amphetamines.

The five accused were arrested by Waikato police yesterday after an operation that began at the end of last year.

Alex Noel Hustler, 28, of Taupiri, faces five charges: participating in an organised criminal group between December 21 and 22, 2021; importing the Class B drug ecstasy into New Zealand on November 15, and December 13, 2021 at Hamilton; importing the Class C drug ketamine into New Zealand at Hamilton on December 13, 2021; and failing to assist in a search by police at Hamilton on June 9.

Hustler was remanded in custody by Judge Simon Menzies in the Hamilton District Court today to reappear at the end of the month.

Boxsey Pouaka Ngataki, 39, of Hamilton, also faces five charges including participating in an organised criminal group and failing to assist in a search.

He is jointly charged with a 28-year-old former Hamilton man and Samuel Andrews, of Māngere, Auckland with supplying ecstasy, ketamine, and mephedrone on May 31 at Hamilton.

The 28-year-old, who was also remanded in custody, faces a total of 17 charges including supplying P, ecstasy, ketamine, and mephedrone at Hamilton between May 23 and May 31.

He is jointly charged with Andrews of supplying P, ecstasy, and ketamine. The pair are also jointly charged with possession of ketamine for supply in Hamilton on June 9, and possession of P for supply on June 8.

Andrews, 23, who faces 11 charges, was also remanded in custody.

Jacob Gilchrist, 30, of Hamilton, faces four charges; participating in an organised criminal group, supplying ketamine and MDMA at Hamilton between April 1, 2022, and June 9, 2022 and possession of MDMA on June 9.

Gilchrist was bailed without plea to reappear with his co-accused on June 30.

Waikato police have been contacted for comment.

The operation was separate from Operation Bali, in which Customs worked with police in the arrest of 10 people in relation to the alleged importation, sale, and supply of cocaine and methamphetamine.

They all appeared in Wellington District Court yesterday.