A van caught fire after an explosion on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

Police say they’re concerned for the wellbeing of a person likely to have been injured when a van exploded on Saturday night in Hamilton.

In a media release police said the person was standing near a van’s open door when it exploded and caught fire last night.

“The van was parked on Moore Street, Hamilton, around 11.15pm on Saturday and caught fire after an explosion.

“The person then walked quickly away from the vehicle towards the Minogue Park area.”

Police said the person was likely to have sustained burns “and we are concerned for their wellbeing”.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or had any information, or knew someone who had recently sustained unexplained burn injuries, was encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 230910/3401.