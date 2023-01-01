Shoppers at Countdown Dinsdale have been left with plenty of stock shortages due to a mechanical issue.

A Hamilton supermarket left shoppers bereft of meat and dairy products before the biggest party night of the year, after they lost power and refrigerated stock had to be disposed of.

Countdown Dinsdale lost power for several hours on the evening of December 29th.

“The issue was fixed and power was restored in the early hours of the morning, however as you’d expect, unfortunately we lost some stock as a result of the outage due to food safety concerns,” a Countdown spokesperson told the Herald today.

However, some confusion ensued online after a photo was posted of the sign that Countdown Dinsdale placed in the window of the supermarket notifying of the stock shortages but not specifying the power outage cause.

Countdown Dinsdale in Hamilton. Photo / Belinda Feek

“Due to unforeseen circumstances we are temporarily out of stock of meat, milk, deli, seafood, yohgurts, and ice cream. We are working hard to get the stock back. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for your co-operation. Countdown Dinsdale Senior Management Team.”

Several locals speculated wildly over the possible causes of the stock shortages while reposting the picture of the sign online.

But today, Countdown assured their Dinsdale supermarket will be back to normal in a few days, while apologising for the unfortunately-timed electrical issue.

“This means customers may see some gaps on shelves for the next couple of days while we work with our supply partners to get back to full availability. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience at this time,” a Countdown spokesperson said.