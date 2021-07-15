Hamilton shooting: Five shots fired by dead man using 'high-powered' weapon

Investigation underway after man shot dead during police stand-off in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

A man shot by police during a violent confrontation in Hamilton used a "high-powered" firearm against officers.

Police sparked a search for the Hamilton man - believed to be aged in his 20s - after they had been told that he might use that against himself, or other members of the public.

It's the third shooting involving police in less than a week, with a man also fired at officers in Auckland this afternoon. A Hamilton officer was also seriously injured after being fired in the shoulder with a shotgun late on Friday night.

He is now recovering at home.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told media this afternoon that officers visited an O'donoghue St, Hillcrest, property which was known to the man first at 7.50pm.

He wasn't home.

Officers returned again about 10pm when the man also arrived back to the street.

The man got out of his car and then began firing shots at police, before officers fired back.

"On arrival he exited his car and used the firearm against my staff, firing a number of shots. We responded with fire and he was hit and sadly, fatally injured."

Chambers confirmed that the man fired five shots at officers, however he wouldn't confirm how many shots were fired by his staff as that was now part of an active investigation.

While no officers were shot last night, one officer did fall over and bang his head.

He was today undergoing surgery in Waikato Hospital, Chambers said.

A blue tent has been erected half way up O'donoghue St where it's believed the man was fatally shot by police last night. Photo / Mike Scott

Chambers said officers who attended O'donoghue St had concerns for his safety, given the information they had.

"Obviously our concerns for him and in terms of the information that we had, that he maybe in possession of a firearm and possibly going to use that, which turned out to be the case.

"It's a very sad situation, obviously, that a life has been lost but we did our absolute best in the situation to take him into custody safely, without injury.

"But when somebody opens fire on my staff, we need to deal with those as they present to us and sadly as a result of what occurred last night he lost life.

"My staff did the best they could to look after him and save him, but sadly he passed away."

FORENSIC STAFF COMB THE SCENE

This afternoon forensic staff were combing the portion of the cordoned off street where the shooting occurred.

The patrol car parked in the driveway of a block of flats, where the man was understood to have been living, has remained in situ as forensic staff investigated the scene today. Photo / Mike Scott

A patrol car parked in a block of flats had remained in situ overnight to allow the examination to take place.

A blue tarpaulin had been set up on the driveway of a house diagonally across the road.

A source close to the investigation confirmed that the shooting was not gang-related, and the man was instead on a "drug-driven frenzy".

UP TO 10 SHOTS FIRED, NEIGHBOURS SAY

Earlier today, neighbours in the usually nice, regular suburb of Hillcrest recalled hearing what sounded like fireworks - but would later discover to be gunshots ringing out over the area.

A resident on Aurora Tce - which intersects with O'donoghue St - said he was woken by what seemed a flurry of shots.

"I heard that," he said when asked if he heard any shots being fired last night.

The upper portion of O'donoghue St has been cordoned off by police since last night's shooting. Photo / Mike Scott

"I thought it was fireworks. All I heard was, maybe, nine rapid shots. that's what it seemed like because I was half asleep."

The man said he didn't hear the Eagle helicopter, only the shots which he said seemed to happen in two separate lots; about five or six first then the remainder a couple of seconds later.

Brennan Pl resident Mark Schroder said he heard about 10 shots.

He was watching television at the time and heard the shots, so he got up and went out his back door - which looks out to O'donoghue St - and then heard shouting.

He couldn't hear what was being said but just that it was people shouting.

"I heard the shots but that's all. I went out the back door to see if it was fireworks or shots but that's all I heard.

"I also heard some loud shouting but that was all. I didn't hear words."

Hinewai Rau lived just a few doors from where the shooting take place.

Forensic staff examine the area around a patrol car used by officers who were fired at last night. Photo / Mike Scott

She told the Herald she heard the gun shots so clearly that it was like they were coming from over her back fence, and likened it to something out of the movies.

"My friend and I were just about to go to sleep and just heard what sounded like gunshots.

"There was about 10 gunshots and we reported it to the police.

"It sounded so loud, so real, like it was over my fence."

Rau said the first few shots sounded slower, like they were coming from a revolver, before the rest of the shots rang out from what sounded like a machine gun "in the action movies".

"It was like a revolver, like three of them (shots), then it just turned into a machine gun but it was really, really real."

A witness at the scene in the early hours of this morning told the Herald that several police in white overalls could be seen walking around what appeared to be a vehicle covered by a tarpaulin.

"There were three officers in white overalls walking towards a tarp over a fence line. I think there's a vehicle under it."