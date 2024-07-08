The Horotiu Interchange southbound off-ramp was scheduled to close during the day, from 9am (reopening at night) from Wednesday, July 17 to Sunday, July 21.

The alternative route is to continue south on SH1C and use the Koura Drive interchange ramps to return north and take the Horotiu Interchange northbound off-ramp.

The Koura Drive southbound on and off ramps are scheduled to close from July 22 for about two weeks.

When these ramps are closed, traffic wanting to access the expressway southbound from Koura Drive will be advised to use the northbound on-ramp and turn around using the Horotiu Interchange.

Traffic wanting to exit the Expressway at Koura Drive will stay on SH1C and turn around using the SH1C roundabout at Crawford St/Avalon Drive. This will add about 10 minutes to the journey.

NZTA said the closures were needed so contractors could overlay 6km of southbound lanes with a new layer of structural asphalt.

The schedule of ramp closures is weather-dependant and may be changed if it is too wet or cold to allow asphalt to be laid on those days.

Anyone planning to drive on the Te Rapa section over the next two months is advised to check journeys.nzta.govt.nz for the latest traffic and travel information.