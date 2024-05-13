Hamilton City Council's draft Long-Term Plan (LTP) drew in nearly 3000 submissions. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate asked staff to look into further cost savings to reduce rates after the city council’s draft Long-Term Plan (LTP) drew in nearly 3000 submissions.

Hamilton City Council had proposed a 19.9 per cent rates rise in its draft LTP.

The council said a high number of comments in the submissions felt the rates increases were too high, with 1111 of the 2992 submissions received including comments on the level of the proposed rates increases.

Southgate said she heard “loud and clear” that the proposed rate rises were “clearly” unaffordable for many, especially those on fixed incomes.

“For me, the impact on ratepayers is very important. I have asked staff to continue to work hard to find savings and look again at our capital programme, to see what additional projects can be deferred, particularly in the first five years.”

Lower rates increases would mean the council had to reduce what it is planning to deliver for the city, or delay balancing the books, which would incur more debt and interest costs.

“There is no easy solution to the pressures we and councils across New Zealand face, but we absolutely must be cost-effective in what we do always,” Southgate said.

The council said 378 comments were supportive or understanding of the proposed approach to managing finances, including the proposed rates increase.

The community was invited to share their views on the council’s draft LTP from March 19 to April 21.

The themes of submissions received during the consultation were presented to councillors last week.

Hamilton City Council had proposed a 19.9 per cent rates rise in its draft LTP. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Southgate said as expected, transport projects, such as cycle lanes and speed bumps, had attracted much attention.

“This has largely been resolved. I had already pushed stop or reduced any new projects of that kind.

“Deputy Mayor Angela [O’Leary] and I have put forward a new improved framework for the approval of transport projects which has been implemented by council, with much more focus on community input.

“I have also read good ideas for user pays, which I believe we must explore.”

Of the 2992 submissions received, more than 300 comments were critical of transport infrastructure such as raised safety platforms, cycling paths and in-lane bus stops.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate. Photo / Mike Walen

The council also sought feedback on its plans to build a walking and cycling bridge over the Waikato River.

Of the 2580 respondents who shared their thoughts, 1538 were generally opposed to building the bridge, 682 were generally supportive and 452 comments were neutral.

The community was also asked if they supported the council reducing costs, even if this had a likely impact on services the council could deliver. The cost reductions could save an average of $10.4 million per year, the council said.

Around 48 per cent of respondents were supportive of the cost reductions through reducing services, however, 33 per cent of submitters said they would prefer to see the council’s services maintained.

The most-mentioned category of services respondents wanted the council to reduce or remove was transport, with 782 comments suggesting a reduction.

On the other hand, 421 comments requested no reduction on transport.

Other services respondents did not want to see reduced or removed were rubbish and recycling (590 comments), water services (444 comments), parks and recreation (423 comments), and community services (375 comments, of which 296 mentioned libraries).

Other services respondents did not want to see reduced or removed were community services, with 375 comments received. Of those, 296 mentioned libraries. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The council also asked if the community was supportive of delivering additional services which would be funded via targeted rates.

Around 47 per cent (1320 respondents) were against additional community infrastructure projects being funded through a targeted rate, while 38 per cent (1067 respondents) were in favour.

Of those in favour, 829 would support a targeted rate of 40c per week for a median-value residential property, and 238 would support a targeted rate of 80c per week for a median-value residential property.

Meanwhile, 1328 respondents did not want to see additional community resilience and extreme weather projects funded, while 1142 respondents were in favour.

The council will hear verbal submissions on the draft LTP from May 15-17.

The council will then consider all community feedback and meet to adopt the Long-Term Plan 2024-34 and set rates for 2024-25 on July 4.

All the feedback received during consultation on the draft LTP can be viewed at haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz.