The Government introduces a tax on Kiwisaver, the new plan to stop the crime wave and remembering Princess Diana 25 years on in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Government introduces a tax on Kiwisaver, the new plan to stop the crime wave and remembering Princess Diana 25 years on in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Ram raiders have busted through a Hamilton city mall this morning destroying metal door frames and making off with large amounts of sports clothes.

Police were called to Chartwell Shopping Centre about 1.30am.

"A vehicle was used to gain entry into the mall and multiple offenders targeted a sports goods store and stole a large quantity of clothing," a police spokesperson said.

The metal frame of the entrance way to the mall was bent back from the force of the car ramming it. Photo / Mike Scott

A metal door frame was bent back by the force of the car smashing into it.

The Herald understands that a Stirling Sports store was targeted.

The group fled from the mall in a second vehicle.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said both vehicles used to carry out the ram raid were stolen earlier in the evening.

Thieves ram raided Stirling Sports at Chartwell Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo / Mike Scott

The second vehicle and the offenders are yet to be found.

"Police staff arrived at the scene within minutes and conducted area inquiries, but were unable to locate the offenders. A scene examination is under way and police are following positive lines of inquiry," Smith said.

"We understand that burglaries of this kind are distressing to business owners and to the wider community and we're working hard to bring the offenders to account."

Ram raiders targeted Stirling Sports inside Chartwell Shopping Centre this morning. Photo / Mike Scott

Smith is warning that the public should be aware of branded sports clothing being offered for sale and should question deals that look too good to be true.

"If you're offered goods at a price that seems to be a steal, take a harder look at what you're really buying in to. Don't encourage offending by buying stolen goods."