Police have asked for the public’s help to find missing teenager Meela Black, last seen at a Hamilton shopping centre.

In a police statement, Waikato police said Meela’s family had concerns for her welfare.

Meela was last seen at a shopping centre in Te Rapa around 11am yesterday and has been reported missing.

She was wearing black flared pants, a black long sleeve top, and black and white Panda Dunks shoes.

If you have seen Meela, or have information that may assist police in locating her please contact 111 and quote file number 240421/1139.