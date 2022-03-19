Police are investigating. Photo / File

A milk tanker was damaged by a group of people in Hamilton early on Saturday morning and milk poured onto the ground.

Videos are circulating online showing milk pouring out of the tanker, as well as people surrounding the vehicle as it appears the driver tries to close his door.

Police said the truck came to a stop at the intersection of Stokes and Orini Rds where a group of cars and people were blocking the road about 1.20am.

"It is unclear exactly what happened and the extent of the damage to the truck is yet to be established."

Police said the driver was not reported to have been injured.

"Police will be investigating and are in initial stages of inquiry."

One social media user wrote the "disgusting" behaviour was why the "car community" copped "so much heat".

"I've been to plenty of meets where the truckers don't care and just wanna get [through].

There's no excuses, sort it out if y'all care about our future with cars."