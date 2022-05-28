Police have cordoned off roads in Frankton. Photo / File

People are being asked to avoid the Commerce St area of Frankton, Hamilton where roads have been closed after the discovery of a suspicious package.

Roads have been cordoned off by police, who are asking motorists and the public to follow the instructions of emergency services or steer clear of the area.

"Roads are being cordoned in Frankton, Hamilton following the discovery of a suspicious package," police said in a statement.

"A 100m radius is being put in place around Commerce St while further inquiries are made."