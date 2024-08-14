Huata was one of eight candidates standing in the byelection.

She said she was approached to put her hand up as a candidate less than two months ago.

“After getting the green light from my mum, and my husband’s unending encouragement and belief in my ability to do this job, I said yes.”

The other candidates were Horiana Henderson (422 votes), Olly Te Ua (296 votes), Marian Ruri (236 votes), Donna Pokere-Phillips (194 votes), Jarrad Gallagher (139 votes), Danielle Marks (106 votes) and Riki Manarangi (77 votes).

The final voter turnout was 11.34%, being 1704 votes.

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward councillor Maria Huata. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Huata credits her successful election campaign to knowing her community.

“And my community knows me. And that 47 years of being a kanohi kitea, a familiar face, kaupapa-driven and active in the community, is immeasurable, priceless and significantly important.”

She said the biggest challenge ahead of the council was that it had to realise what is good for Maaori is good for everyone.

“Let us work together, dream together and plan together, so the wellbeing of our environment is paramount, to ensure our future generations are socially, economically and culturally sound,” Huata said.

Tainui leader Professor Tom Roa (Ngaati Maniapoto, Waikato) said Huata brought a lot of knowledge to the role.

“She has a wealth of experience that not only recognises what is happening in our world today, but also brings an understanding of what has happened in our world in the past - looking forward to what might occur for us, for you, for everybody, moving into the future.”