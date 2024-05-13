Former Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward Councillor Melaina Huaki. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The byelection for the vacant Hamilton Kirikiriroa Māori ward seat is under way.

Nominations for the seat, vacated by previous Māori ward councillor Melaina Huaki, are now open with voting set to start on July 16.

Huaki resigned last Tuesday citing health reasons.

To stand as a city councillor, candidates must be a New Zealand citizen, enrolled as a parliamentary elector and nominated by two electors whose names appear on the electoral roll for the Kirikiriroa Māori ward.

Interested candidates can visit the Hamilton City Council website, email elections@hcc.govt.nz or phone deputy electoral officer Amy Viggers, on 07 838 6727 to find out more information.

Nominations close at noon on June 11. Voting will open on July 16 and close at noon on August 7.

Huaki was elected in the 2022 local election alongside Moko Tauariki as Hamilton’s inaugural Kirikiriroa Māori ward councillors.

In a council statement, Huaki said it had been a privilege to represent the city as one of the first Māori ward councillors, but she needed to prioritise her health.

The byelection would be the city’s second in less than three months.

In February, a byelection was held to fill the seat left by former Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton who was elected a member of Parliament in the October general election.

Tim Macindoe was sworn in as the new councillor on February 20.

Hamilton City Council said it understood the changes signalled to Māori ward legislation by the coalition Government would have no bearing on the byelection.