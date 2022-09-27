Armed robbers at Te Awa mall, Hamilton. Video / Supplied

Shopkeepers at a jewellery store in a Hamilton mall are taking stock today after it was raided by thieves in a horrifying daylight robbery which left other retailers traumatised.

A group of at least seven masked and armed robbers were seen smashing glass cabinets and taking items from Michael Hill Jewellers at The Base, Te Rapa around 11.30am on Sunday.

The store is closed today and is guarded by a security officer.

While all seems normal again at the mall, the terrifying events are still well and truly on the minds of retail staff in the mall.

One worker, whose store is very close to Michael Hill, was so traumatised that they could not bring themselves to recount the incident, relaying that it was too soon.

Another, who travels between stores across the country, says dealing with retail burglaries has become her new normal.

"This is not the first time this has happened to our team which is really sad," she said.

The thieves smashed cabinets and stole jewellery in broad daylight as stunned onlookers watched. Photo / Supplied

She said her staff member who was working at the time was distraught.

"She was literally at the back hiding behind the curtain."

She said they have been giving staff time off to process what had happened.

At another shop, a staff member said people watching the video of the burglary while walking around the mall was triggering.

"We would hear the sirens [in the video] and we would both look over and think omg," they said.

"It's definitely in the back of our minds still but we are feeling a lot better."

Michael Hill jewellers in The Base, Te Rapa was closed on Tuesday after robbers raided it at the weekend. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Maddison Colebourn was working in the mall on the day and said she was anxious to go back to work.

The Taro Cash retail assistant said she had just started working at the store and the burglary left her "freaked out".

"I was absolutely beside myself; I didn't know what to do," Colebourn said.

"I had to keep the customers calm even though I was not doing well."

Colebourn said extra security staff in the mall gave her reassurance that she would be okay while working.

However, a Herald reporter at the mall today only saw one security guard and no police officers.

Detective senior sergeant Kristine Clarke said police are following strong lines of inquiry, including working to determine if the burglary is connected to another one earlier that day on Hukanui Rd in Chartwell which left a security guard injured.

"The investigation team is grateful to people for contacting police with information and footage," said Clarke.

"Police recognise that people will be shaken by these events and may have concerns about their safety while shopping.

"Our inquiries are still in the very early stages, and we ask anyone who has not yet been in touch with police to call 105, quoting job number 220925/5685 for the Chartwell incident or 220925/6221 for The Base incident."