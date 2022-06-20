Support continues for first responders in wake of horror crash, why you could be subject to facial recognition at your local supermarket and it's a chilly start to the week as temperatures plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A motorcyclist driving recklessly led Hamilton police on a nearly two-hour-long pursuit through the city and nearby towns overnight.

The 32-year-old male was also found to illegally be in possession of ammunition.

He failed to stop for police around 7.40pm, said a police spokesperson.

Police on the ground and the helicopter tracked the rider who was able to make their way out to Cambridge and then through Te Awamutu before heading back to Hamilton City.

That route taken covered a distance of more than 80km.

Multiple police cars and police dog units were also spotted by locals in Hamilton.

Upon returning to the city, a police spokesperson said they located the motorcycle in Bader and were searching the area for the rider, with the assistance of the police dog unit, after they took off on foot.

A police spokesperson said a man was arrested around 9.10pm. He has been charged with reckless driving, failing to stop for police, and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on June 25.