“KiwiRail reminds the public that the rail corridor is an unforgiving environment and although in this case no one was injured, the consequences of a collision can be catastrophic.”

A video shows four women rushing out of their small hatchback, with the car stationary in the path of the oncoming train.

The barrier arms are lowered with one arm coming to rest on the vehicle’s roof as the last woman exits the car.

They walk a short distance from the car looking back as the train approaches with its horn blasting.

Just 20 seconds after the last woman exits, the train crashes into the vehicle, moving it several metres along the track.

The person taking the video approaches the car as the train comes to a stop. The vehicle is extensively damaged in the collision.

Another bystander who witnessed the incident claimed on social media that they had to yell at the women to escape.

“I could hear and then see the train approaching. I yelled at the woman to get out of the car. As I did the bells began. It could have been much worse.”

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene near the intersection of Heaphy Terrace and Claudelands Rd at 5.15pm.

The small hatchback had broken down on the Grey St railway crossing.

The road was closed for a period but there were no serious injuries.

Rail safety charity TrackSafe’s foundation manager Megan Drayton said it was fortunate the freight train was not travelling at full speed.

She said the group “did the right thing” by escaping the vehicle when they could and she urged caution on railway crossings among the community.

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash at Peachgrove Rd railway crossing in Hamilton in November. Photo / Mike Scott

In November last year, three people died in Hamilton when a train struck a car on a railway crossing.

They were William Brown, 46, Shylin Huirama-Osborne, 26, and Sione Nusipepa, 23.

Police said all three were in an SUV that collided with a train on the Peachgrove Rd rail crossing in Hamilton at 4.30am on November 19.

TrackSafe said the accident was devastating and a reminder of the risks at railway level crossings.

Drayton said while collisions at railway crossings were relatively rare, the consequences were often catastrophic.

“This collision is an example of that, and we extend our deepest sympathies to all affected. The friends and whānau of the victims, and the rail staff and emergency services involved.

“Incidents like these leave lasting trauma.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.