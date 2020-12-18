Hamilton homicide: Police release name of woman murdered in her home

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in Hamilton on Wednesday night. Photo / Belinda Feek

Police have released the name of a young mother who was slain in her Hamilton home this week.

Ngawai Kararaina Maria Himiona, 30, was allegedly murdered by a 34-year-old man at an address on Kentucky Crescent, Hamilton, on Wednesday.

Just after 11pm, in the suburb of Nawton, neighbours reported hearing screams, bangs and thumping coming from a property near the top of the street.

A woman, a neighbour, told the Herald she heard another woman screaming, and then a new set of screams - the voice of a young child.

"I ran over and I heard her screaming: 'Help, help! My mummy's dead'."

A man was then seen coming out of the house, getting into a vehicle and driving off.

Police launched a homicide investigation after her death and inquiries are ongoing.

A Gofundme page has been set up set up to raise money for funeral costs.

"God has gained an angel as our sister Ngawai spreads her wings to watch over us all, she leaves behind a beautiful family of three boys and one baby girl, as you can all imagine our family are in complete shock and shattered by this tragic event," the page read.

"I have set this page up to help lessen the stress of funeral cost and to help her baby's at this heartbreaking time.

"Our loving, caring and fierce sister will never be forgotten rip our angel."