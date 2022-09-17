Hamilton homicide: Police charge man with murder

A man has been charged with murder after the death of another man in Hamilton today. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of another man in Hamilton earlier today.

Emergency services had rushed to the suburb of Nawton after an incident which left a man with serious injuries. Police were called to the Roy St address about 11am.

The seriously injured man was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

"We are still making inquiries, and we'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed this morning's events who has not yet spoken to us," a police spokesperson said.

"You can get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 220917/7019."