Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hamilton havoc: Police smash vehicle window, point Taser at driver after car driven at officers

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police smash a car's window, taser the driver, and several officers pull him from the car and tackle him to the ground in Hamilton. Video / Supplied.

Dramatic video has emerged of multiple police approaching a vehicle after it drove at officers, before smashing the driver’s-side window and hauling a man from the car.

Six marked police vehicles can be seen surrounding the vehicle with about 10 officers attempting to bring the situation under control.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A video obtained by the Herald shows an officer pointing a Taser at the driver before police wrench the door open and pull the man from the car.

In a statement, police said a 59-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly drove his vehicle at police and failed to stop when signalled to do so.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“The man allegedly drove his vehicle at a police car on Angelsea St and an officer had to take evasive action to avoid being hit. The vehicle was then signalled to stop but failed to do so and continued driving.”

Police in Hamilton surround the vehicle. Photo / via video
Police in Hamilton surround the vehicle. Photo / via video

The vehicle was then spiked and travelled at a low speed throughout Hamilton, before returning to Anglesea St and coming to a stop.

“The man was arrested without incident,” police said.

Six marked police vehicles can be seen surrounding the vehicle. Photo / via video
Six marked police vehicles can be seen surrounding the vehicle. Photo / via video

A number of charges have been filed against the man and he was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.




Latest from New Zealand