Police smash a car's window, taser the driver, and several officers pull him from the car and tackle him to the ground in Hamilton. Video / Supplied.

Dramatic video has emerged of multiple police approaching a vehicle after it drove at officers, before smashing the driver’s-side window and hauling a man from the car.

Six marked police vehicles can be seen surrounding the vehicle with about 10 officers attempting to bring the situation under control.

A video obtained by the Herald shows an officer pointing a Taser at the driver before police wrench the door open and pull the man from the car.

In a statement, police said a 59-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly drove his vehicle at police and failed to stop when signalled to do so.

“The man allegedly drove his vehicle at a police car on Angelsea St and an officer had to take evasive action to avoid being hit. The vehicle was then signalled to stop but failed to do so and continued driving.”

Police in Hamilton surround the vehicle. Photo / via video

The vehicle was then spiked and travelled at a low speed throughout Hamilton, before returning to Anglesea St and coming to a stop.

“The man was arrested without incident,” police said.

Six marked police vehicles can be seen surrounding the vehicle. Photo / via video

A number of charges have been filed against the man and he was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.











