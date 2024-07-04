“Of course, it’s no surprise – all Hamiltonians know how amazing our gardens are. Once the new visitor centre opens, it will be even better,” said Southgate.
“Our wonderful gardens are thanks to the vision of Dr Peter Sergel, as well as the team at Hamilton Gardens who put a lot of passion, skill and hard work into creating a great experience for our visitors. We also love to see that effort recognised in the almost 3000 5-star Tripadvisor reviews.
“I remember my children loved exploring all the bamboo nooks and crannies in the Chinese garden. My absolute favourite is the tropical garden – it feels like being transported to another part of the world.”
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards - Best of the Best for 2024 - honour travellers’ favourite destinations and things to do based on visitor reviews and opinions collected across a 12-month period on the Tripadvisor website.
There are four categories - Destinations, Beaches, Hotels and Things to Do - which have several sub-categories. On its website, Tripadvisor mostly highlights the top 25 in each category.
However, the top 1% of things to do in the world was based on more than those top 25, a Hamilton City Council spokesperson said.
Other New Zealand attractions being recognised in the awards include Rotorua Rafting - Kaituna River White Water Rafting which was named in place 23 in the category Things to do - Best Water Activities in the World.
Also named in the ranking were Ziplining Forest Adventure, The original Canopy tour Rotorua (place 10) and Full day Milford Sound Experience (place 23) in the Top Things to do – Best Nature and Outdoor Experience category.
Te Awanga’s Gannet Safaris Overland tour to Cape Kidnappers Gannet Colony was named one of the Top Things to do – Best Family Friendly Experience on place 15.
Meanwhile, Mount Maunganui was named as the 10th Best Beach in the South Pacific.