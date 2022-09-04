Karen Ferguson, pictured with husband Andrew Ferguson, has been overwhelmed by the love and support from the community following Andrew's death. Photo/ Supplied

Devoted dad of three Andrew Ferguson was driving to pick up his children from school when tragedy struck.

Ferguson, of Hamilton, suffered a medical event on Monday afternoon while on the school run to pick up youngsters Isabel and Aiden and teenage son Lachlan from the local high school.

It was during the commute to a carpark in Chartwell when he suffered the attack; causing him to lose control of his car. Despite his condition, Ferguson managed to veer the vehicle safely from oncoming traffic and onto a median strip.

Local residents and staff rallied to support until police and medical services arrived.

But Ferguson could not be resuscitated.

Widow struggling to make sense of 'shattered world'

Friends and family have set up a Givealittle fundraising page in a bid to help the family Ferguson has left behind - wife Karen and their children.

"Karen now finds herself in a position of being a solo mother of three young children, struggling to comprehend how she can manage this around work and the wellbeing of her family."

Andrew Ferguson, 52, died of a heart attack as he drove to collect his children from school. Photo / Supplied

Karen Ferguson is originally from Germany and has no immediate family to support her here in New Zealand.

"[She] is struggling to make sense of her shattered world. Andrew did not have life insurance."

The money will go towards helping the family in the short-term and will be used to pay the rent, and utilities and allow Karen Ferguson some time to come to grips with the loss of her husband.

Best friend Brian Leslie described Ferguson - better known as "Ferg" - as a devoted husband and father, a talented musician, a chef, and a lover of tattoos and beards.

He was a big part of the New Zealand bearded community and won a national title a few years ago.

"He got throat cancer a couple of years ago unfortunately and the radiation killed his beard," Leslie said.

"He beat cancer but he couldn't re-grow his beard so that's why he had that big handle-bar moustache."

Without his trademark beard, Ferguson took up the role of judge for future competitions.

Leslie said his friend was an "absolutely generous" and supportive husband and father.

"He loved watching his daughter play hockey and his boys had his love of music with his oldest boy playing guitar and his youngest just starting to learn drums.

"Andrew could pick up his guitar and play anything and he was just starting to play the trumpet."

Andrew Ferguson was a big part of the New Zealand bearded community but treatment for throat cancer meant more recently he could only grow a handle-bar moustache. Photo / Supplied

Leslie said Karen Ferguson had been touched by the level of support shown to her and the children.

"She came here from Germany so she doesn't have any immediate family but the community here has been so supportive - she has been amazed by the love.

"Both Andrew and Karen worked on the same floor on Immigration NZ - so her workmates have been to the house and she will have a lot of support from them."

Leo Spaans, principal at Hukanui School, said the school community jumped in to provide meals and emotional care for the family.

"Andrew was a very charismatic man, a big presence in the school, and he supported his kids in sports and arts, and music.

"As a big school, we have a lot of quality people around who will rally to provide meals and whatever assistance the family need."

Spaans was working with Fraser Hill, principal at Rototuna Junior High School, where 14-year-old Lachlan is a student.

"It is tough times for the family and we are all here for them. They are a beautiful family and he was a big character so the void is made bigger by that.

"There is a small group of staff here who are in contact with mum to give the support she needs."

More than $18,000 had been donated to the family via the Givealittle page so far.

Tributes online describe Ferguson as a funny friend and devoted family man.

"Andrew - he was a charismatic, humorous good bloke, awesome playful dad, loving husband and well-regarded within the local community.

"He was easily recognisable by his chopper-like moustache and massive smile."

The childrens' schools have also paid tribute to one of their "much admired" fathers.

A small private ceremony will be held this week to celebrate Ferguson's life, Hukanui Primary School said on its Facebook page.

"Our thoughts, prayers and love go out to the Ferguson whānau. Arohanui."