A warrant was issued for the man's arrest in the Hamilton District Court this morning after he failed to show for his trial.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man due to go on trial today after a dog mauled a baby to death in Hamilton.

The Hamilton man, 22, denies owning a dog that caused serious injury or death to a person, after it snatched sleeping 1-day old Jaxon, before attempting to bury the baby in the garden.

The dog has since been put down but it's alleged the accused owned the dog at the time of the tragedy in Enderley in October 2020.

The accused has name suppression until a verdict is reached at trial.

The man's lawyer Scott McKenna said his client had not been seen since going to get a rapid antigen test (RAT) last night.

His family had been anxiously looking for him after he failed to return home.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann asked that a warrant be issued.

Judge Jonathan Down issued a warrant for the defendant's arrest at 10.30am.

This was a "particularly gruesome and troubling case, so I'm sure that he is troubled with the prospect of facing this trial", the judge said, but added the only way to deal with it was to appear before the court.

The day of the baby's death

On the day of Jaxon's death, the baby's mother put her child to bed before leaving the room.

Somehow the dog - a rottweiler - entered the house, suspected to be through "an insecure door" and took the baby, attacking it and trying to bury it.

Baby Jaxon subsequently died.